Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of BMBL opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. Bumble has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Analysts expect that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Bumble by 777.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.