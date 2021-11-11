Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Get Burford Capital alerts:

NYSE:BUR opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,905,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,724,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after purchasing an additional 64,890 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,680,000 after purchasing an additional 124,527 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,433,000. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,359,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 550,269 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burford Capital (BUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.