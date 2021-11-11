Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-$5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.52. Cabot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.200-$5.600 EPS.

Cabot stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.12. 417,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,238. Cabot has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

