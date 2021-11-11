CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.25.

CACI International stock opened at $284.48 on Monday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $721,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CACI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 88.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

