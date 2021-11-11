Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 225 ($2.94). Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.43 ($3.00).

Shares of Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 183.90 ($2.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.43. The firm has a market cap of £918.15 million and a PE ratio of -7.21.

In related news, insider James Smith sold 96,201 shares of Cairn Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £182,781.90 ($238,805.72).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

