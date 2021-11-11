Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Position Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Caleres were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Caleres by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,527,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAL opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $998.41 million, a P/E ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 2.59.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.67%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

