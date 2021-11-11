California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,957,000 after purchasing an additional 873,879 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Tenable by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,404,000 after purchasing an additional 628,376 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,743,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB stock opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

