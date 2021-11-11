California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 549,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of MultiPlan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $110,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $113,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLN opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. MultiPlan Co. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MultiPlan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

