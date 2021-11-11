California State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of LGI Homes worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

LGI Homes stock opened at $138.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

