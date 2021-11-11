California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 91,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of NIO by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 859,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after purchasing an additional 732,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,712,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,903,000 after acquiring an additional 223,672 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,609,000 after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

