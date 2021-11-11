Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 145,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,266. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.
In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
About Calithera Biosciences
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
