Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 145,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,266. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calithera Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 288,904.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.33% of Calithera Biosciences worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

