Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE:ELY opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.96. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.