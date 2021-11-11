Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.55% from the stock’s current price.

CMBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.