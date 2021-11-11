Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,519,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $164.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 138.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

