Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 11.3% Higher

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) shares traded up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.81. 105,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,453,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.55%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Canaan by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

