Canaccord Genuity Boosts Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target to $50.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,779 shares of company stock worth $1,162,237.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $57,686,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

