Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Receives Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$7.68 and a one year high of C$16.53. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

