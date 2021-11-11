Canaccord Genuity Increases Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Price Target to GBX 350

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Tuesday.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Shares of IDEA stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Tuesday. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 203 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 335 ($4.38). The stock has a market cap of £730.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.81.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.