Canaccord Genuity Trims SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Target Price to $15.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.88% from the stock’s current price.
STKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $730.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.81. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $17.07.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in SunOpta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SunOpta by 116.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SunOpta by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
