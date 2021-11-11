Canaccord Genuity Trims SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Target Price to $15.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.88% from the stock’s current price.

STKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $730.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.81. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in SunOpta by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SunOpta by 116.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 136,386 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SunOpta by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

