Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $224,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $232,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,325. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.26 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.