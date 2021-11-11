Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $196,000 Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $355.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.12 and a 200 day moving average of $320.84. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 117.47 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.19 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 116.17%.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.92.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

