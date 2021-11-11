Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 17,994 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 17,994 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Splunk were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $140,185,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $92,957,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4,771.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,076,000 after purchasing an additional 420,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth approximately $51,732,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $164.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $207.40.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. Splunk’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $126,403.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

