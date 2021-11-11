Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 629 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,586,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,204 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

NYSE BJ opened at $61.75 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

