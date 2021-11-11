Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDPYF traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.43. 6,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

