Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.26

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.26, but opened at $38.46. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $40.46, with a volume of 18,954 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.