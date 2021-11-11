Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.31) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.35). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $56.51 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 137,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 107,772 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.