Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.37). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.35) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APLS. Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,150,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,356,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

