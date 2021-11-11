Capital One Financial Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.42.
Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.
Shares of NOG stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.42.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
