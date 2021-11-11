Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of CRDF opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.61. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

