Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a market cap of $222.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.