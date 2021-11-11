CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $273-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.33 million.CarGurus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.410-$1.430 EPS.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. CarGurus has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 373,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

