Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71. Caribou Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Kanner acquired 114,860 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $220,531.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 125,825 shares of company stock valued at $250,027 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRBU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.