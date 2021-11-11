Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 649,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,161. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.64.

TAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 486.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 109,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

