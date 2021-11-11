Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Carter’s worth $15,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 436.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 205.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of CRI stock opened at $107.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on CRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $3,212,768.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.