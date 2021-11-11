Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.91% of Casella Waste Systems worth $62,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

