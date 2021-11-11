Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $163.91

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.91 and traded as low as $138.75. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $142.24, with a volume of 62 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average is $163.74. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

