CBC.network (CBC) Market Cap Hits $7.79 Million

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 10th. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $7.79 million and $164,561.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CBC.network has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One CBC.network coin can currently be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00221688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00091783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CBC.network Coin Trading

