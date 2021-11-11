Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.35

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.35 and last traded at C$14.21, with a volume of 228244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.81.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.76.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

