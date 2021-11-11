Celsion (CLSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. On average, analysts expect Celsion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLSN stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,313. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.88. Celsion has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celsion stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Celsion at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

