Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 277.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Celsius by 100.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of CELH opened at $93.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.64 and a beta of 1.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

