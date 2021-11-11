Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $93.89

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $93.89, but opened at $102.00. Celsius shares last traded at $98.68, with a volume of 6,186 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 670.64 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Celsius by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $579,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celsius by 331.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 189.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

