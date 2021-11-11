Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 6.10. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,564.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 295,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth about $1,724,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714 over the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

