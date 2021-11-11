Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $8.47 price target for the company.

EBR opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.