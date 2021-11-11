Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.07

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $29.07, with a volume of 349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $813.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

