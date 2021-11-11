Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.87

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.
Central Securities has increased its dividend by 70.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $45.14.
About Central Securities
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
