Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.87

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

Central Securities has increased its dividend by 70.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Central Securities alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Central Securities has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Securities stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Securities

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.