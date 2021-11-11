Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of CERE opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.47. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $46.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 61,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,661 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,217,000 after purchasing an additional 710,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 377,383 shares in the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

