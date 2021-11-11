Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. 1,036,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. Certara has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $2,943,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,533,569 shares of company stock worth $436,048,338. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Certara stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Certara were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

