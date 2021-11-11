Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.63

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.63 and traded as low as C$3.72. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$3.76, with a volume of 1,395,550 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

