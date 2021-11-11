ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Gap Down to $26.57

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $25.37. ChannelAdvisor shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 2,528 shares changing hands.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.09 million, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

