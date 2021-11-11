Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Releases Earnings Results

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 75.24% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 3,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61. Charah Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $84,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

